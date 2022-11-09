Drunken man brutally assaults child in Chettinkulangara

Mavelikkara: A disturbing video of a man brutally beating up his 12-year-old child in an inebriated state has shocked netizens and evoked massive outrage on social media.

The video was shot from a house at Chettikulangara under the Mavelikkara police station jurisdiction and went viral on social media platforms.

Speaking to Manorama Online, the victim's uncle said that the accused often arrived in an inebriated condition and tortured his son. This was going on for some time, he added.

“I could not witness these heart-wrenching scenes. My brother used to shower abuse on me whenever I tried to interfere in this issue. The situation warrants the quick interference of Child helpline authorities, police, and other official systems. The boy’s condition is pathetic. We have lodged a complaint with the Mavelikkara police months back,” he said.

“My brother and his wife got separated following family issues. Initially, the child was staying with his mother. However, she married another person after some time. The boy then wanted to be with his father. He was brought here last year. The child, studying in Class 7, also suffers from mental ailments.

“Initially, when he was brought here, everything was fine. But after some time, my brother started to consume alcohol on most days and brutally assault the child upon returning home. The poor thing won’t be allowed to sleep on many occasions. Often the boy is left wondered not knowing what was happening to him," the uncle said.

"If we try to prevent my brother from the act, he will shower abuse at us. When he started to direct violent acts against our mother, we approached the police. A police case was registered against him under the Child Protection Act. The police personnel came to the house in between to monitor the situation. However, he continued to commit atrocities against his son,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cops said a case was lodged two months back upon receiving a complaint of the father assaulting his child. They said they were in the dark about the continued assault of the child even after their interference.

“We’ve not received any fresh complaints in the incidents. We will conduct a probe based on the assault video that has surfaced and take suitable measures,” Mavelikkara police said.