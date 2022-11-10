Local bypolls: UDF wrests LDF bastion in Kozhikode after 17 years

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the local body byelections held across the various districts of Kerala were announced on Thursday.

Alappuzha

BJP captured the CPM's sitting seat in Ward No 8 of Karthikappally panchayat, leaving the left party to finish third in the contest. The incumbent CPM representative was disqualified following low attendance in meetings.(Votes: BJP- 286, Congress-209, CPM-164)

UDF won in Ward 4 of Muthukulam panchayat

UDF won Ward 7 of Pandanad by 103 votes

UDF won Ward 11 of Palamel panchayat

The UDF, which had no seats in the five wards where bypolls were held, has managed to secure three seats now.

Kozhikode

UDF won in Ward 1 of Kizhakoth panchayat. Its candidate Raseena Pookodu won with 272 votes. This is the first time in 17 years that the UDF managed to secure a seat in the LDF bastion.

Raseena Pookodu

Malappuram

LDF maintained its seat in Ward 31 of Kainodu in Malappuram municipality. CPM's C Shiju won by 12 votes. The party had a lead of 362 votes here last time. The bypolls were declared after the sitting councillor passed away.

Wayanad

UDF won LDF sitting seat in Ward 4 of Kaniyambetta panchayat. Rasheed Kamichal of IUML defeated CPM's Praveen Kumar by 208 votes. LDF had won the seat by 24 votes last time. The bypolls were declared following the death of the LDF representative.

Palakkad

UDF won Ward 15 of Kuthanur panchayat by 381 votes. UDF candidate R Sasidharan defeated the CPM candidate..

LDF retained Kulappada ward of Puthur panchayat in Attappady. CPI's Vanchi Kakki won by 32 votes.

LDF candidate MM Ravindran of Melady Block Panchayat celebrates win

Ernakulam

With UDF securing a win in Keerampara panchayat, the LDF is all set to lose its reign here.

UDF emerged victors in Poothrikka panchayat

LDF wrested BJP's sitting in Paravoor municipality

Kollam

UDF retained the seat in Ward 10 of Perayam grama panchayat.

BJP retained its seat in Kottuvankonam ward of Pootakulam grama panchayat

Idukki

LDF won Ponneduthan ward in Kanjikuzhy panchayat

UDF emerged victors Elamdesam Block in Vanappuaram Division from LDF

LDF retained the seat in Thottikkanam of Santhanpara panchayat

LDF won Kuzhikandam ward of Karunapuram panchayatikandam ward of Karunapuram panchayat



Pathanamthitta