Bar licences at will, but no new BEVCO outlet

Thiruvananthapuram: Opening a bar is easy in Kerala and licences seem to be granted at will. The total number of bars in the State has gone up to 718 with 23 new issued with licences this year so far. Meanwhile, no new outlet of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) has been opened in the same period even as drinkers complain of low stock of popular spirits.

Officials have reportedly received verbal directions from ‘certain centres’ that those who apply for bar licences should not be troubled.

In 2016, when the first Pinarayi Government assumed office, there were 29 bars and 306 BEVCO outlets in the State. The Left government had renewed 440 bar licences which were cancelled owing to the previous United Democratic Front government’s policy to curb liquor usage. Besides, 249 fresh licences were issued over the past six-and-a-half years.

All the bars that had reapplied for licences after being closed down during the UDF’s governance were allowed licences. However, not even one of the 68 BEVCO outlets that were closed down owing to the same policy was reopened.

It is alleged that the Government, which has been taking decisions for the benefit of bars and liquor companies, is abandoning its own outlets.

Despite the High Court criticising that the massive crowding before the State-owned BEVCO outlets is uncivilized, not even one new outlet has started in the State, this year. The Government passed an order last May to resume operations of 68 outlets that were temporarily closed and to start operating new ones from the 175 new outlets recommended by the BEVCO.

Even though the processes are easier and simpler, complaints and pressure on the officials are immense while proposing to begin a BEVCO outlet. As per the Court's direction to reduce the crowding at the outlets, the only action taken so far was opening 90 new counters and relocating a few. One outlet was started at the end of last year.

A revenue of Rs 13,212 crore was generated by BEVCO during the last fiscal for the State Government.