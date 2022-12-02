Malayalam
3 youths die after lorry rams car in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2022 10:01 PM IST
The car post the accident; the lorry that rammed the car. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Three youths died after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Manjalankadu, near Kollampara in Kasaragod.

The deceased are Sreerag (18), Anush Ganesan (32) and K K Kishore (20).

A fourth passenger, Binu, suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to MIMS Hospital in Kannur. He is in critical condition.

The lorry, which was enroute Nileswaram carrying granite, rammed the car which was on its way to Konnakkad.

The car was completely damaged in the impact of the collision.

The victims were first taken to Nileswaram Tejaswini Hospital and later shifted to Kanhangad District Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

