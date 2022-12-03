Drunk driving in Kottayam; four injured in car collision

Kottayam: The police has taken a car driver into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and ramming six vehicles at Erattupetta on Friday night. The accused is Yaseen, a native of Nadakkal in Erattupetta town.

Four people were injured in the accident which took place in Erattupetta town at 9:30 pm. One injured has been admitted to a private hospital in Pala, while the others are in a private hospital in Erattupetta.

Soon after the accident, locals smashed Yaseen's vehicle.

The incident led to a traffic block for an hour, said witnesses.