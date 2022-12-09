Girl attends MBBS classes in Kozhikode without admission, police start probe

Kozhikode: In a strange incident, a girl attended first-year MBBS classes in Kozhikode Medical College without securing admission. The local police have started a complaint into the incident based on the college management's complaint.

The girl, a native of Malappuram district, attended the classes five days. The college authorities, however, failed to recognise that she was not a student enrolled for the course.

The authorities found the anomaly when they cross-checked the admission register and attendance records. Following this, they filed a complaint against the girl for impersonation.

The girl attended the classes from November 29 to December 2. She had sent a message on WhatsApp to her friends that she had secured admission for MBBS in the medical college.