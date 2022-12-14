IFFK conflict: Cops say protesters did not carry delegate passes

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Wednesday registered a case against those who protested at the venue of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) without delegate passes.

According to police, the protesters tried to force their way into the festival organisers' office.

However, the accused students said they had a delegate pass.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith clarified they did not file a complaint with the police against the protesters.

He said the police may have their own reasons for intervening in the issue and made clear that the academy will not suppress protests.

IFFK witnessed scenes of chaos on Day 4 of the festival after delegates and volunteers got into a brawl during the screening of Mammootty's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

The delegates alleged they were not allowed entry though they had booked tickets for the show.

A similar incident had taken place during the screening of Tovino Thomas's 'Vazhakku' directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.