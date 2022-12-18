Buffer zones: Govt only has 'good intention', says Kerala CM Pinarayi

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has claimed 'good intention' behind the controversial satellite survey of buffer zones around wildlife sanctuaries that has angered the church and farmers' groups.

Pinarayi also made a veiled attack at the critics of his government saying their intentions were wrong. He added that the report is not final and will be revised. The experts' committee will table a proper report and all parties concerned will be heard, said the chief minister here on Sunday.

He said the government was working for the people on the matter of buffer zones or eco-sensitive zones (ESZ). "Experts committees were set up to study the specialty of each region. The head of the committee is Justice Thottathil Radhakrishnan who is well accepted. People will be able to live their normal lives," Pinarayi said.

He added that his government was willing to make changes as per court verdict, but urged the Centre to play its part.

There will be provision to file complaints. Steps are on at the ward level to ensure this. A proper report will be tabled before the court, the chief minister said.

The Keral catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has already moved against the government on the survey to demarcate the buffer zones. Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil on Sunday alleged a conspiracy behind the recently released satellite images. The farmers' collective has also pointed to errors in the satellite survey.

Even the LDF-led Sulthan Bathery municipality has passed a resolution against the survey map.