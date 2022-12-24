Malayalam
Sacked varsity employee had taken bribes from 5 students: Report

Our Correspondent
Published: December 24, 2022 10:10 AM IST
CJ Elsy was arrested for taking bribes from students. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A corrupt employee has been given the boot by the Mahatma Gandhi University.

An investigation report has revealed that the Pariksha Bhavan assistant C J Elsy had taken speed money from students.

The Vigilance had earlier found that she had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from four MBA students. Since she was caught by the Vigilance, certificates have not been issued to any of these students. She had taken bribes from a total of five students.

The arrest and further proceedings were on the basis of a complaint by a girl student from Thiruvalla that Rs 1.25 lakh had been taken from her as a bribe.

Elsy had joined as Peon but was promoted to the post of Assistant apparently by exercising political influence.

She was a member of the MG University Employees’ Association which is affiliated with the Left. She was also sacked from the association after her arrest for taking bribes.

Colleague to be reinstated

The university has decided to reinstate I Sajan, section officer of the MBA department, who was suspended in connection with the incident.

Vigilance report to be submitted to court soon

The investigation into the bribery case was conducted by Vigilance, a four-member commission of the MG University Syndicate, the registrar, and the assistant registrar. The syndicate commission had submitted its report to the Vice-Chancellor.

The decision to dismiss the woman employee was taken on the basis of this report.

V G Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police, said that the report of the Vigilance probe would be submitted to the court soon.

