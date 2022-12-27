Media fabricated allegations against EP Jayarajan: MV Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: Breaking his silence over the controversy surrounding former minister and LDF Convener E P Jayarajan, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday said the allegations being levelled against the senior party leader were fabricated by the media.

He further said the politburo will not discuss the matter.

In a CPM state committee meeting held recently, party veteran P Jayarajan alleged that EP Jayarajan has financial interests in an ayurvedic resort at Morazha village in Kannur. He also threatened that those who waver from the ideals of the party and society would have no place in the CPM.

Soon after, documents emerged showing that EP Jayarajan’s wife and his son were director board members of the resort. The company named Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Private Limited was registered in 2014, with a capital of Rs 3 crore, in the address of a shop close to E P Jayarajan's house in Aroli. Registration details show that the company is governed by an 11-member directors' board.

The company has invested up to Rs 6.65 crore. E P Jayarajan's son Jaison reportedly holds the largest number of shares (2,500) in the firm.

Though there was speculation that he would quit as convener, E P Jayarajan announced that he would stay on and launch a counter-attack on P Jayarajan by raising allegations, including that of misappropriation of funds, against him.