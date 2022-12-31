UDF charts agitation against ESZ; demands probe against EP

Kochi: The allegations against CPM Central Committee member EP Jayarajan must be probed by the Central agencies under the supervision of the High Court, demanded the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The allegation of money laundering and illegal acquisition of wealth against Jayarajan is very serious as they happened while he was serving as a State Minister, stated UDF convenor M M Hassan after the coordination committee meeting of the opposition political grouping here on Friday.

The UDF demands the High Court’s supervision in the probe as the Front does not fully trust the Central agencies, he added.

Clarity needed on ESZ



The UDF also demanded that the final report on Ecologically Sensitive Zones (ESZs) or buffer zones must be submitted to the Supreme Court only after a physical survey to clear the vague aspects.



The Pinarayi Government’s order in 2019 and the failure to do a field survey and present the actual situation of Kerala to the Supreme Court led to all confusion regarding the buffer zones, the UDF charged.

Instead of the present satellite mapping, a direct survey must be held and public opinion must be sought. Farmers’ protest meetings would be organised from January 5 to 15 against the wrongful actions of the Government over the ESZ matter.

It has also been decided to hold various protest programmes against the policies of the State and the Central Government.

Raising demands to save Idukki from the ESZ trap and to amend the land rules, a foot procession from Kumily to Adimaly would be organised under the leadership of Dean Kuriakose, MP, from January 13 to January 23.

Citing all such demands, the UDF would hold a torchlight procession at the panchayath level on January 4 and a sit-in would be held before the Secretariat on January 10.

Protests at Kottayam



The UDF Kottayam District Committee is to hold a long march to the Rubber Board Office in the second week of January protesting against the Centre’s move to close down the Rubber Board. A farmers protests’ declaration convention is to be conducted in Kottayam during the last week of January raising issues including the support price of the farm crops.



Hassan alleged that the CPM campaigns for a drug-free Kerala on the one hand, while on the other, it is politically protecting the drug mafia.