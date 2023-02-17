Longest serving Chief ministers: Pinarayi Vijayan to pip Oommen Chandy today

Thiruvananthapuram: Pinarayi Vijayan will move up a spot to be in the fourth place in the list of longest-serving Chief Ministers of Kerala when he outstrips Oommen Chandy (2459 days) today.

He already became the longest-serving Chief Minister with an uninterrupted tenure when he overtook C Achutha Menon (2364 days) on November 14.

If Achutha Menon served in the post during a single cabinet period, Pinarayi Vijayan achieved the distinction in two successive terms of the LDF Government.

Also, only Pinarayi Vijayan got the mandate to lead two consecutive cabinets. He is the longest-serving caretaker chief minister (17 days from May 3 to 20, 2021) as well.

So far, 12 people have served as chief ministers of Kerala and under their leadership, 23 governments ruled the state. E K Nayanar, K Karunakaran, and C Achutha Menon are in the first three places on the list of longest-serving holders of the office.