Sexual assault attempt on Malayali railway gatekeeper in Thenkasi: Habitual offender nabbed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 20, 2023 06:40 AM IST Updated: February 20, 2023 07:48 AM IST
The room of railway gatekeeper in Pavoorchatram. Screengrab/Manorama News
Thenkasi: A suspected habitual offender was arrested from Shenkottai here Monday early morning, in the case of attempting sexual assault on a Malayali lady railway gatekeeper.

Pathanapuram native Aneesh, who attacked the woman from Kollam, was nabbed after three days of the incident.

The suspect has a similar case filed against him in Kannikkode police station in Kollam and police said they suspect he is accused in more similar cases. Aneesh, who attacked the lady gatekeeper at Pavoorchatram on last Thursday, was nabbed after a 20-member police team investigated the case.

There were no CCTV visuals to examine and therefore, the investigation was based on mobile phone tower locations. The accused was into paining works in the area. Police found his footwear with paint stains from the crime spot and it helped track him down.

Aneesh attacked the woman in the railway gatekeeper's resting room around 8.45 pm on Thursday. He locked her in the room and even inflicted injuries on her face. However, she managed to free herself from his clutches and ran out to alert people around, post which the Railway and Pavoorchatram police reached the spot. The woman is still admitted in Tirunelveli Railway Hospital, with injuries.

