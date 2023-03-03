Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

EP Jayarajan to participate in MV Govindan-led People's Resistance March tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 03, 2023 08:22 PM IST
EP Jayarajan; MV Govindan during the procession. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM veteran and LDF Convener E P Jayarajan will take part in the People's Resistance March led by party secretary M V Govindan on Saturday. He will join the procession in Thrissur and is slated to deliver a speech.

As per reports, Jayarajan will leave for Thrissur from Thiruvananthapuram in the morning. Earlier today, he clarified that he never said he wouldn't be participating in the march led by Govindan.

"I'm not a member of the procession. Hence, the question of my participation is irrelevant. There are sections of media targetting me. They follow the instructions of a few, who are hell-bent on bringing me down, and fabricate news stories. However, I would like to remind them that whether they decide to disseminate fake news or publish them, it does not bother me," said Jayarajan.

RELATED ARTICLES

The procession, which began from Kasaragod on February 20, will conclude at Thiruvananthapuram on March 18.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.