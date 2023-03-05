Brahmapuram fire: Ernakulam Collector draws social media ire over selective school holiday

Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj has once again come under fire over declaring a holiday for schools due to safety issues.

The Collector's decision, to give a selective holiday for schools in and around Ernakulam city as a precautionary measure in the wake of toxic smoke engulfing large areas due to a massive fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard, has angered netizens.

Ernakulam city and nearby areas have been affected by the smoke that has ceased to die out after four days.

The Collector's official Facebook page had, earlier on the day, announced a holiday for students till the 7th grade in seven local bodies including the city corporation.

In less than four hours over 200 comments were made under the post, almost all of them criticising the Collector for not declaring a holiday for all students.

"Why are high school and college students treated differently during every hard time?" a comment read. "Collector ma'am, pls declare a holiday for high schools also. They are also prone to infection and suffocation," wrote another.

A parent raised the concern of people living in affected areas whose children study in places that are currently marked safe.

"I stay at Elamakkara within Cochin corporation and my kid is in KG at Rajagiri, Kalamasserry. Hope that further clarification would be released in this regard too," the parent wrote.

Some comments highlighted that the Kalamassery Municipality should also be included in the list as it was nearby.

Not the first time

Last August, the Collector faced similar trouble on social media, yet again with regard to declaring a holiday for students.

Back then the concern was incessant rains and flooding in the city.

Renu Raj, who had only recently taken charge of the Ernakulam district then, had failed to declare a holiday on time for schools.