Several injured as KSRTC bus rams concrete arch after car collision

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 11, 2023 04:46 PM IST
CCTV footage of the accident. Screengrab: Manorama News
Pathanamthitta:

Pathanamthitta: In a freak accident, a KSRTC bus rammed a concrete arch of a church after colliding with a car at Kizhavalloor in Konni in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

In the CCTV footage that was accessed by Manorama Online, the KSRTC bus can be seen overtaking a car and then colliding with an oncoming vehicle, following which the bus loses control, swerves and crashes into the concrete arch near the gate of the church. The broken arch then falls onto the bus and dust fills the air.

Several people were injured in the accident. Those who suffered grievous injuries were admitted to the Government Medical College, Konni, and Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

A women's condition is critical as the beam reportedly fell on her head.

A major disaster was averted as there were not many passengers on the bus as it was noon.

Locals who witnessed the accident rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

An excavator clears the debris of the accident at Konni on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo: Manorama
