‘Purple Run 2023’ held for spreading awareness on epilepsy

Thiruvananthapuram: Purple Run 2023 was held here on Sunday as part of International Epilepsy Awareness Day. The 2 KM fun run was organised by the Academy of Pediatric Neurology of Kerala to raise public awareness about epilepsy and eliminate the fear and stigma associated with it.

Paralympian Sidhartha Babu- a rifle shooter from Thiruvananthapuram who represented India in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics flagged off the race. The event also had the presence of S Shyam Sundar IPS along with other prominent people. More than 750 people took part in the event.

While flagging off the Purple Run 2023, Paralympian Shri Sidhartha Babu talked about how creating awareness on this brain disorder was important.

“I am excited to see how everyone came together for Purple Run 2023, especially children and youngsters united and painted the sky purple for such a noble cause. The fun run sends out a strong message of oneness and that nobody, irrespective of their medical condition is meant to be discriminated,” he said.

Dr Rose Mary Lawrence, the Secretary of the Academy of Pediatric Neurology of Kerala said “Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that affects nearly 6 lakh children under 14 years of age in Kerala state. Epilepsy carries so much stigma and an economic burden that people with epilepsy are unable to lead a normal life. The goal of the Academy of Pediatric Neurology of Kerala is to get people talking about epilepsy in an effort to dispel myths and inform those with seizures that they are not alone ”.

Over 50 million people are diagnosed with epilepsy worldwide. Around 80% of the people with epilepsy reside in low or middle-income countries and most of them are likely to experience stigma or discrimination, which can turn out to be more challenging than the disorder itself. In Kerala, around 4.9 out of 1000 children are diagnosed with epilepsy every year. Epilepsy is a disease that can be easily managed, if diagnosed and treated in the right manner, thus showing how being aware of epilepsy and Purple Day is important.