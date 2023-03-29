Governor backs down, wants Govt to name VC of Kerala Tech varsity

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government, not the Governor, will have the say in appointing the Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Technological University (KTU).

Following a High Court verdict, the Governor has asked the government in writing who should be given the responsibility when Dr Ciza Thomas retires as the VC of KTU on March 31. Thus, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has at last yielded to the government on the VC appointment.

The government will give a reply after examining the Governor's letter soon. The Governor will decide to whom the responsibility should be entrusted on the basis of this.

Earlier, the Governor had rejected a recommendation by the government that the charge of the VC should be given to Digital University Vice Chancellor Dr Saji Gopinath. The Governor had also issued him a show-cause notice. The Raj Bhavan has now conveyed to the government that there are no impediments to hand over the charge to Dr Gopinath.

After the High Court ruled that the government is empowered to submit a panel of three names for the VC appointment, the Secretary to the Higher Education Department had submitted to the Governor a panel of three senior professors. The names of Dr T P Byju Bai, Dr Vrinda V Nair and Dr C Satheesh Kumar who are in the rank of Technical Education Joint Director/Principle were then submitted.

The panel of senior professors submitted by the government consists of those still in service and who are due to retire soon.

The Principal Secretary to the Governor has now informed the government that Dr Gopinath or any of the persons on the three-member panel could be given the responsibility when Dr Ciza retires and that the government must inform who should be given the responsibility. The Principal Secretary's letter also says that the court had stayed any further action on the basis of the show-cause notice issued to Dr Gopinath.

In a similar manner, Dr Sabu Thomas, the VC of Mahatama Gandhi University, who was also issued a show- cause notice, was given the charge of Malayalam University recently.

Dr Ciza Thomas will meet the Governor today.