MPs Muraleedharan, Raghavan shouldn't have been ignored during Vaikom Satyagraha celebrations: AICC tells KPCC

New Delhi: A disgruntled AICC (All India Congress Committee) came down on the KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) for ignoring two of the party's MPs during the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal told the state leadership that MPs K Muraleedharan and M K Raghavan should not have been ignored during the event.

After this incident, the AICC is of the opinion that the MPs' complaints about the KPCC leadership constantly ignoring and humiliating them are true.

Venugopal expressed the organisation's displeasure to KPPC president K Sudhakaran over Muraleedharan not being invited to speak at the event and Raghavan not being given the responsibility to lead the Congress' revival march from Malabar.

On Saturday, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor called the party's apparent cold shoulder an 'injustice' to Muraleedharan. He told reporters the Vadakara MP should have been given a chance to address the gathering.

"Muraleedharan has played various significant roles in the party. So, the party shouldn't have insulted him at the programme. If time was the issue, the event should have started earlier,” pointed out Tharoor.

From the southern region, three MPs led the march. It was T Siddique, MLA, who led the march from Malabar.

The AICC assesses that the sitting MP should not have been replaced when the general elections are around the corner.

Soon after the AICC voiced its disappointment, Raghavan came out against the KPCC. A meeting of the state leadership will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday amid the MP's protest.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar will chair the meeting and attempt to find an amicable solution to the chaos. He will also share the high command's stand that everyone should move forward unitedly as the elections are quite near.