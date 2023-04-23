Modi's presence at Yuvam will outdo DYFI's alternative youth campaign: Anil Antony

Kochi: Anil Antony has claimed that 'Yuvam', the youth conclave to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday will outdo a parallel youth campaign run by the DYFI.

Anil, son of veteran Congressman AK Antony, is expected to share the dais with Modi at the Yuvam event to be held at the Sacred Heart College Ground in Thevara here.

It will be his biggest public event in Kerala since quitting the Congress party and joining the BJP.

"Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in our country. No other leader or organisation in the country can compete with his popularity," Anil told mediapersons here on Sunday.

Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran and former defence minister AK Antony, joins the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and senior party leaders Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Photo: PTI

On whether the DYFI's 'Young India Ask The PM' campaign will overshadow Yuvam, Anil said that in the presence of the prime minister, such events will be irrelevant.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary MV Govindan inaugurated the DYFI campaign in Kollam on Sunday.

He said Anil Antony joining the BJP wasn't a surprise.

"AK Antony is the Godfather of Congress party. Anil K Antony grew under the shade of such an idealist and popular leader. He joined the BJP. It wasn't a surprise because the KPCC chief here said he would join the BJP when he wishes," said Govindan.

The DYFI has said it will raise 100 questions to PM Modi through its campaign.