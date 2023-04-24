Pinarayi eyes kickbacks for every project: Sudhakaran on AI camera deal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran has trained his guns on Chief Minister Pinayayi Vijayan over allegations of graft in awarding the Safe Kerala project for surveillance of roads with AI cameras.



Chief Minister Pinayayi Vijayan is keen on getting kickbacks in every project he lays his hands on, wrote Sudhakaran in a Facebook post as he lashed out at the Chief Minister.

Pinarayi Vijayan has stooped to the level of a politician who does any dirty act if he was paid kickbacks, Sudhakaran added, while also calling for a probe into the deal.

Earlier Congress leaders VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala had also alleged corruption in the project on installing AI cameras for road surveillance.

Here are excerpts from Sudhakaran's Facebook post (originally in Malayalam):-

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is keen on kickbacks running into crores of rupees in every project he lays his hands on. Pinarayi, who does not even think about bringing any project for the welfare and security of the people, installed AI cameras. The project which was to be executed for Rs 72 crore has now been awarded over Rs 230 crore. A camera costs Rs 33 lakh and this points to a grave case of corruption. The Government has not made it clear when the tender for the project was called and which all companies participated in the tender. When questions related to it were posed to him, the minister concerned played hide and seek.

Pinarayi Vijayan has stooped to the level of a politician who does any dirty act if he paid a commission. He has no qualms about selling the whole state if he gets such an opportunity.

If the AI camera deal in investigated, the probe will reach the ‘honourable family’ of the state. This is an era when the law enforcement agencies which are supposed to catch hold of corruption are lax. The Government should be ready for a transparent investigation to reveal the truth about the fraud in this project."