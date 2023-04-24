Malayalam
Attappady man dead in wild elephant attack

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2023 11:25 AM IST
Rankan went missing after he went into the forest to collect cashews. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Palakkad

A man from Attappady was killed by a wild elephant on Monday. The deceased is Thekkupanayil Rankan (65). He was found trampled by a wild elephant.

Rankan went missing after he went into the forest to collect cashews. This is the second such death in Attappady in a week. Meanwhile, there are reports of an elephant attack in 301 Colony in Chinnakanaal in Idukki too. The elephant broke the door and a shed of Leela Chandran, a local resident in the colony.

Last month, a jeep was attacked and upturned by a wild elephant in Chindakki, injuring the driver and two passengers. The three escaped with minor injuries.

