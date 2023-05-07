Congress wants to dampen LDF govt's 2nd anniversary celebrations: CM

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed Congress led opposition while reacting to the allegation of irregularities in the implementation of the AI camera system to deter traffic violators in Kerala. He claimed that the opposition is attempting to downplay the Left government's development achievements and mislead the public.



Pinarayi Vijayan, in an apparent reference to the Congress' allegations, said the opposition wants to spread fake narratives about the government.

The Congress leaders, by attempting to create doubts about the government, are "ridiculing themselves by raising such allegations", he said while addressing an event virtually.

"They are attempting to dampen our second-anniversary celebrations by trying to distract the public and downplaying the development achievements of the Left government. They want to create doubts in the minds of the people," Vijayan said.

Stepping up its attack against the Vijayan government, the Congress on Saturday alleged that there was corruption to the tune of Rs 100 crore in the installation of AI cameras on state roads as part of the recently launched "Safe Kerala" project.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that a close relative of the chief minister had attended the first meeting of the consortium, which was awarded contracts to implement the project.

"It was the chief minister's relative who had spoken extensively during the meeting. He then said that it was a dream project. He also said if it was completed in the state, the project can be implemented in other states as well," Satheesan claimed.

Releasing to the media the details of the purported financial proposal given to a private company entrusted with the task of setting up camera units, control room and its annual maintenance, Satheesan alleged that it was enough to prove that there was corruption to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, however, defended the chief minister and said people would realise that the charges raised by the opposition were baseless.

The contract of the project was signed between the Transport department and the state-run Keltron and the chief minister had no connection with it, he said.

Raju also claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan had seen the file during a Cabinet meeting just like the other ministers.

The Congress has been raising corruption charges against the "Safe Kerala" project, which aims to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the state, since its inauguration in April.

(with PTI inputs)