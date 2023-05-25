Kumily: Wild tusker Arikomban translocated from Idukki's Chinnakanal to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary last month was found wandering near Kumily area of Idukki.

According to the aerial distance estimate, Arikomban was within a six-kilometre radius from Kumily.

After exploring the area, the elephant returned to Medakanam, the spot where it was released at the Periyar tiger reserve. Medakanam is the largest range in Periyar East Division. Arikomban had returned to the same spot the previous day as well.

The elephant was also seen in an area called Senior Oda in Periyar earlier.

Six days ago, the elephant entered the forests of Kerala from Tamil Nadu. It had vandalised a makeshift tent of the forest department watchers on Sunday.

The forest department is monitoring the data from the GPS collar attached to the tusker and the VHF antenna.

TN yet to lift restrictions

The Tamil Nadu forest department is yet to lift the restrictions imposed on tourists in Meghamalai. Though six days have passed since the elephant moved to the Periyar tiger reserve, Tamil Nadu has not ruled out the possibility of its return. The teams assigned for surveillance have been instructed to remain there.

A week ago, the tusker, which is notorious for raiding human settlements apparently in search of its favourite food rice, was roaming in Tamil Nadu's Meghamalai after crossing over from the Periyar reserve.

Arikomban had strayed into Meghamalai mountain range in Theni destrict of Tamil Nadu, about a week after its translocation. The elephant was tranquilised and captured from Chinnakanal and later released in the Periyar Reserve.