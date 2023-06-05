Lorry driver stabbed to death during theft bid; two held

Kannur: Two persons were arrested for stabbing a lorry driver to death during a theft attempt in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The arrested were identified as Kuttiady native Althaf, and Shabeer, a resident of Kanhangad. The former has nearly eight cases against him.

The incident happened at 3 am near the Old Bus Stand here. The lorry driver, Jinto, was sleeping in the vehicle when the duo attacked him. When the former resisted, the accused stabbed him with the knife they were carrying.

Jinto, who had earlier reached there to offload a consignment at the Kannur Market, was found dead at the Old Bus stand. There were several stab wounds on his body, the police added.