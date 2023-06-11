Fake experience certificate: Vidya seeks anticipatory bail in HC

Kochi: Former SFI leader K Vidya, accused of forging an experience certificate from Maharaja's College to apply for teaching jobs, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

In the bail application, which was filed secretly on Friday, Vidya claims to be innocent in the case.

The court has sought the state government's explanation on the matter. The bail application will be heard on Monday.

Meanwhile, police are yet to zero in on Vidya, who is at large. While the cyber cell's assistance has been sought to find Vidya, Agali police have informed that they have a clue regarding where she is hiding.

Agali police also said they are closely monitoring the accused's movements.

Vidya has been booked under non-bailable sections based on complaints filed by the principals of Attappadi Government College, Palakkad, and Karinthalam Arts and Science College in Neeleswaram near Kasaragod, accusing her of appearing for an interview for the post of guest lecturer using fake documents.

Ernakulam Central police too registered a similar case against Vidya based on a complaint filed by Maharaja's College.

On Saturday, Neeleswaram and Agali police conducted a search at Vidya's house in Thrikaripur in Kasaragod for evidence collection but it was found locked. However, the cops gathered some information from the neighbours.