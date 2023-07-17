Kerala University identifies serious lapses of MES College in Nikhil's PG admission

Alappuzha: Amid the probe into the fake degree certificate case against former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, Kerala University has found that serious lapses on the part of Kayamkulam MES College helped the accused obtain PG admission at the college.



As per the findings of the university, Nikhil had managed to secure MCom admission in the college with a fake degree certificate as the commerce department did not keep any record of students' academics and examinations.

Nikhil was a BCom student at MES College from 2017 to 2020. The university has found that no record of this period is available with the commerce department of the college.

On Monday, Kerala University officials summoned the principal and teachers of the department to examine the records as part of the internal inquiry into the controversial fake certificate case.

As per the rules of the university, all departments in a college must file the academic records of students. It was found that MES College violated this rule. If the college had kept the records, admission to the MCom course won't be given to someone who failed in BCom.

Manorama News reported that the university is preparing a detailed inspection at MES College. A decision on direct inspection will be taken on Tuesday.

The Kerala University on June 27 imposed a lifetime ban on Nikhil Thomas over the case. Nikhil will never be allowed to study or write any exam at the university.

The former SFI leader, who is currently on bail, was booked for producing a fake certificate of Kalinga University in Chattisgarh to gain PG admission. The issue came to light after one of the SFI members raised an allegation against Nikhil. Kayamkulam police registered a case against Nikhil over a complaint from Kerala University. When Kalinga University confirmed Nikhil's degree certificate as fake, CPM and SFI expelled him.