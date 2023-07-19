Oommen Chandy could best be described as a public service oriented politician who was always in tune with the hearts of the people.

It is evident in Puthupally, Chandy's home constituency, where he lives in the hearts of the people.

It happened many Sundays ago at Oommen Chandy's ancestral home at Vallakkalil in Puthupally. He was then the chief minister.

The land phone rang at the house. The call was from the police special branch.

The officer who dialled the number demanded to know the chief minister's itinerary for the day. The serious tone in the officer's enquiry did not go unnoticed.

The receiver gave the itinerary in detail. The officer was impressed with the humble reply that gave the exact details. Before disconnecting, the officer asked one more question: "Friend, what's your name?"

"Oommen Chandy," came the reply, devoid of any ego. The chief minister knew the officer was discharging his duty. Perhaps, Oommen Chandy was the only leader who could have such consideration for others.

Oommen Chandy. Photo: File Image/ Manorama

Several such anecdotes made Oommen Chandy Puthupally's dearest 'Kunjoonju'. It was this closeness that made even children address him by his name.

Failed exam? Re-evaluation first, recommendation later

What made Oommen Chandy close and acceptable to the people? His speeches were soft and devoid of unnecessary excitement. Cornering rivals through incendiary remarks was not his style. So what was his style?

Eugene Thomas, former general secretary of the Kottayam District Congress Committee explained the departed leader's style.

What do MLAs advise a student seeking college admission without clearing SSLC exams? The normal advice would be, "We could have tried if the student had cleared the exam." But Oommen Chandy was different. He would ask the student to go for re-evaluation. If the student passed in re-evaluation, he would help in securing admission.

V J Kurian. Photo: File Image/ Manorama

An openness to help those approaching him irrespective of their politics made Chandy close to the people. It was his policy. This policy could be termed Chandyism.

Solar row and solar panels

How did Oommen Chandy roll out the solar project at a time when the government was under fire over the solar scam? In fact, he was least perturbed. Former additional chief secretary and managing director of CIAL V J Kurien recalled the incident.

Cochin International Airport Limited had then decided to install solar panels. But how could it be introduced before the chief minister since the controversy over the scam was at its peak? It was an opportunity for CIAL to become the world's entirely solar-powered airport.

"I gathered courage and spoke to the chief minister at a meeting. We could get 100 percent power for the airport if we launch the 13-megawatt project. I also enquired if it was prudent to implement the project at that time," Kurien said.

Oommen Chandy did not need a second thought. He wanted to know if Kurien was certain that it would be the world's first project. He gave the go-ahead dismissing the solar row as merely political controversy.

Oommen Chandy with his former private secretary A R Surendran. Photo: File Image/ Manorama

"It showed his courage and vision. He himself inaugurated the project," Kurien said.

Puthupally's Kunjoonju

Letters addressed merely as Oommen Chandy, Puthupally reached the destination without fail. It is not required to mention Karottu Vallakkalil or the Pin code. He used to receive two or three bundles of letters every week.

"He used to read all the letters," Oommen Chandy's former private secretary AR Surendran recalled. "Once he received a letter from the daughter of a former DCC employee in Peerumedu. She requested Rs 10,000 to meet her wedding expenses."

Surendran said Rs 10,000 was then a huge sum, difficult to raise. Oommen Chandy, however, raised the money and a representative of the DCC office in Kottayam delivered the money to her.

Oommen Chandy used to send money orders to those who requested financial aid. But the personal staff should show him the receipt without fail. The letters had specific numbers, like CMA-Home-2312, etc.

Oommen Chandy. Photo: File Image/ Manorama

The house is very close to Puthupally Junction. His brother Alex V Chandy is living there now. Oommen Chandy dedicated his Sundays to the people of Puthupally, despite his busy schedule. A huge crowd would gather there, and often the visitors spilled over to the road. Roadside vendors selling peanuts and other snacks and even those who write applications, too, used to reach the Puthupally on Sundays.

Sree Padmanabha's treasure

The ability to take the right decision at the right time makes him stand out, said former DGP A Hemachandran.

"I was the DGP when the treasure was found in the underground chamber of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The discovery led to several discussions that gradually became disputes. A decision should be made without delay," he said.

"A meeting of senior officials was convened and several opinions were aired. But the meeting failed to arrive at a consensus. The police were worried. Things were spiralling out of control. Oommen Chandy was remaining as a listener with rapt attention. In between he scribbled something on a piece of paper" the former DGP recalled.

Oommen Chandy with Siby Kollad. Photo: File Image/ Manorama

Then came the solution. "Let's do one thing. The treasure found in the temple belongs to the temple," the decision was announced, and the matter was put to rest.

Newspaper and tea

The poor do not fear the robbers. But could you travel without money? Oommen Chandy could. He did not have a wallet. Once he was travelling on a train. He has coupons to travel on buses and trains. Additionally, he had money for a cup of tea.

Oommen Chandy's mornings began with newspapers and tea, and they were a must for him. On board the train, he bought a cup of tea with the little money he had. A passenger on the opposite seat bought a newspaper and started reading. Oommen Chandy too began reading the opposite page. The man who had bought the newspaper was forced to give it to Oommen Chandy after he refused to let him turn over the pages.

Oommen Chandy. Photo: File Image/ Manorama

Oommen Chandy's readings were mostly newspapers rather than books. He used to read all the pages. Once he was attending a mass contact programme in Alappuzha. The programme went on till early next morning, and the newspaper arrived. He read the entire newspaper standing in the hall.

One shirt, multiple cars

Several people have mocked Oommen Chandy's torn shirt. They don't know the secret behind those shorts. Most leaders change their shirts two to three times a day. But Oommen Chandy used only one. He was not bothered if the shirt was not ironed.

While he was the finance minister, he was to hoist the national flag at Panachikkad on Independence Day. But the shirt was soiled and he did not have a spare one. The party workers were adamant that Oommen Chandy should not use the unwashed shirt. Later, they brought a shirt from Congress leader VM Mathew Vattamala's house nearby.

Though he needed only one shirt a day, Oommen Chandy needed more than one car. He would shift from one car to another since he did not use a car. He would be travelling in a car from the guest house at Nattakom to Puthupally. From Puthupally, he would board another car till noon. Afterwards, he would travel in whichever car he got.

It is said that public workers seldom get time even for a shower. But at least a few colleagues recalled that Oommen Chandy had once signed a file that came while he was in the shower.

Working long hours without rest, too, was Oommen Chandy's style. It was the early days of his mass contact programme. Temporary arrangements were made for the programme.

An office room, bedroom and washroom were arranged behind the venue. The programme went on for more than a day. Oommen Chandy did not visit the bedroom even once. A glass of oats was what he had throughout the programme.

Boards announcing the spending of MLA funds for development works are common across Kerala except Puthupally. Oommen Chandy had instructed the district collector in writing that his name should not be mentioned.

It was not such boards that brought Oommen Chandy closer to the people of Puthupally. Oommen Chandy himself charted his itinerary while in Puthupally, and he noted it in a pocket diary. The scribblings in the diary were mostly illegible except for the writer. He never missed a planned visit in Puthupally even if it was too late, said block panchayat member Siby Kollad.

Visiting newlyweds in their residence, too, had an Oommen Chandy touch. He would congratulate them, and pose for a photograph before returning — all in a few minutes. Those accompanying him knew that they should have a quick bite if they wanted because the leader normally skipped food.

Whenever a death happened in Puthupally, the question would be: "Have you informed the relatives and Oommen Chandy?"