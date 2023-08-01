Malayalam
NSS to protest against Assembly Speaker's controversial remarks on Hindu deity

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2023 04:19 PM IST
Speaker A N Shamseer. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nair Service Society will go on a public protest against Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer over the alleged controversial remarks about a Hindu deity.

The organisation for Kerala's Nair community directed all its taluk units to observe August 2 as Faith Protection Day and asked devotees to give offerings at the Ganesha Temple.

Earlier, the NSS sought an apology and resignation of Kerala Speaker over his comment.

“Shamseer is not entitled to continue in his current position and should withdraw his comments that hurt the sentiments of the believers and apologize,” said NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair.

“Shamseer's criticism of Ganesha, the Hindu deity, is unbecoming of a person who controls the legislature,” said Sukumaran Nair.

The remark that fosters religious rivalry is not acceptable, he added.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The BJP and outfits like the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have already launched a strong campaign against Shamseer saying they are aggrieved over the Speaker's remarks regarding Lord Ganesh and the mythical 'pushpaka vimanam'.

“His statement went overboard. Each religion has its own beliefs. No one has the authority to question it. Any move to spread religious discord cannot be accepted," the NSS said in a statement.

(with inputs from PTI)

