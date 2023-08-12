Tiger scare again in Wayanad's Panavally

Wayanad: The Panavally village near Thirunelli in Mananthavady that faced recurring tiger attacks in the recent past, is facing threat from the big cat again.



A calf, belonging to Thengumoottil Santhosh, was killed by a tiger Thursday night. A team of the Forest Department led by senior forest officer Robert K reached the spot and confirmed the tiger kill.

On June 23, a 10-year-old tiger had fallen in a trap laid by the forest department in Panavally that falls under the North Wayanad Forest Division.

The animal was released in the interiors of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary the next day. That tiger had killed several cattle in the village.