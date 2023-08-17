Kottayam: Congress leader Chandy Oommen, UDF's candidate for the Puthuppally bypoll, will submit his nomination papers on Thursday.

He visited his late father Oommen Chandy's tomb at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally on Thursday morning before filing the nomination.

Chandy Oommen will submit his nomination at Pampady Block Development Office in Pallickathodu. Oommen Chandy used to file his nomination at Pallickathodu even after it became a part of Kanjirapally constituency after the delimitation of the constituency. Pampady BDO E Dilshad is the assistant returning officer for the bypoll.

Security deposit from COT Naseer's mother

Mother of former CPM leader COT Naseer will provide a sum of Rs 10,001 to Chandy Oommen as security deposit. She will hand over the amount at the UDF election campaign office.

Naseer was accused of vandalising former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's car in 2013. The former Thalassery municipal councillor, walked out of the CPM in 2014 after disagreement with the then party secretary Pinarayi Vijayan over his religious identity.

In India, candidates for election to the state assembly elections must pay a security deposit of Rs 10,000.

Chandy Oommen visits Oommen Chandy's tomb before filing nomination papers. Photo: Manorama

BJP's Lijin Lal to submit nomination today

BJP candidate Lijin Lal will also submit his papers at Pallickathodu on Thursday. CPM's Jaick C Thomas, the LDF's candidate, had submitted his nomination papers at the Kottayam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) on Wednesday.

Both Kottayam RDO and Pampady BDO are outside Puthuppally constituency. Kottayam RDO Vinod Rajan is the returning officer for the bypoll.

The deadline for filing nomination papers for Puthupally byelection is August 17.

The Puthuppally byelection, necessitated by the death of Oommen Chandy last month, is scheduled for September 5 and the result will be announced on September 8.