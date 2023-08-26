Congress wants Idukki Collector removed over CPM's Santhanpara office construction row

Idukki: The Congress party has sought the removal of district Collector Sheeba George alleging that she didn’t take timely action to stop the unauthorised construction of the CPM area committee office in Santhanpara even after a High Court directive.

According to Congress functionaries, several of their leaders in Idukki, including DCC president CV Mathew had informed the Collector about the court order to halt the construction works violating building regulations on August 22. The Collector handed over a letter to stop work at 10 am on August 23.

“Due to the delay on the part of the collector to take action, more than 100 people were put to work on the night of August 22 and all major work except painting was completed. Plastering, flooring, and truss work were completed by 4 am. on August 23,” KPCC spokesperson Senapathy Venu said.

He said that the district-level leaders of CPM were present all night at the construction site. Venu says that the Collector didn’t act even though the court had directed that police assistance could be sought if needed.

Venu said that his party expects action against the Collector from the court. If not, the Congress party would seek legal action demanding suo moto contempt of court against the Collector, he said. For not abiding by the court order, HC had ordered a suo-moto case against CPM district secretary C V Varghese on Thursday.