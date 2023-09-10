Wild elephant kills forest watcher in Vazhachal

Thrissur: A forest watcher was killed in a wild elephant attack at Vazhachal in Thrissur district on Saturday.

The deceased was Irimban Kumaran (55), who worked with the Kollamthirumedu Forest Station. Another watcher, Sunil, who accompanied Kumaran, is hospitalised with injuries.

The attack took place around 4 pm at Oolassery near Karadipara that falls under the Vazhachal Forest Division.

Kumaran and Sunil along with a local resident, Sanal were 10km inside the forest from the Anamala Road when they encountered the elephant. Sanal managed to escape unhurt.

Kumaran fell in a pit following the attack and was badly injured. He was taken to the Taluk Hospital and Chalakkudy, where he was declared brought dead.