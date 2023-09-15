Schools, colleges to remain shut in Kozhikode for a week

Kozhikode: All educational institutions in Kozhikode will continue to remain shut for the next seven days in view of the Nipah outbreak, announced district collector A Geetha here on Friday. The district authority announced holidays for schools and colleges on Thursday and Friday after the district confirmed the Nipah outbreak.



Addressing the media after the Nipah review meeting here on Friday, the collector confirmed that educational institutions including professional colleges will remain closed for a week.

She added that directions have been given to switch classes online as the number of people in the contact list touched 1080.

Meanwhile, the district reported one more Nipah case on Friday, taking the total cases to six. So far, two people died of the brain-damaging virus infection.