Toddler crushed to death by compound wall collapse at Kadamkurissi in Palakkad

Palakkad: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a neighbouring family's compound wall collapsed on him at Kadamkurissi in Muthalamada panchayat of Palakkad on Thursday.

According to people of the locality, the incident occured around 4 pm when the toddler named Vedav, son of Kadamkurussi Veettil Wilson and Geetha, was walking with his grandfather Velayudhan.

“Velayudhan and Vedav were on the way to a nearby grocery shop, when the incident occurred,” said Vinesh C, member of the Kadamkurissi ward.

“A 12-ft-long portion of a five-ft-high compound wall of the neighbour’s house collapsed on the boy. The boy was pulled out from under the hollow bricks and rushed to a hospital, but was declared brought dead at the Government District Hospital.”

According to Vinesh, the child suffered severe head injury. People of the locality said it rained heavily on the day. Vedav had a three-and-a-half-year-old elder sister named Veda.