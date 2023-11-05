Aryadan Shoukath to face KPCC disciplinary action

Malappuram: KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath will face party disciplinary action for conducting a pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram, Manorama News reported. The party had restricted Shoukath from conducting the event on November 4 after observing it as a factional event.



The disciplinary committee headed by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will convene a meeting to discuss the action against Shoukath next week, party sources said.

The party has temporarily banned Shoukath from taking part in organisation events for one week.

Meanwhile, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said the decision would be taken by the disciplinary committee. "As the KPCC president, my duty is to accept the panel's decision and convey the same to Shoukath," he said on Sunday. "It is not my decision," he added.

From the pro-Palestine event organised by Aryadan Muhammed Foundation in Malappuram on Friday. Photo: Special arrangement

Observing that the pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram was a factional event, KPCC leadership said that Shoukath indulged in grave indiscipline by violating the party's order. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan also confirmed that the party would take action against Shoukath for violating leadership's order.

However, with the general election next year, Shoukath 'may not receive severe punishment,' Muraleedharan said.

IUML worried

Indian Union Muslim League is upset with the internal conflicts cropping up in Congress in the district. IUML represents two out of three Lok Sabha seats in the district and the leaders feel that issues in Congress would affect its winning chances.

IUML Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Majeed asked for the immediate intervention of the Congress leadership to solve the crisis. Sources told Onmanorama that IUML had raised its concern about the issues to the KPCC leadership when disputes between the two factions began.

No rebellion: Shoukath

Shoukath, the son of the late Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed maintained that he has not indulged in any anti-party activities. "I have explained to the leadership that I was not involved in any kind of rebellious activities. The party has appointed an investigation committee and it will submit a report within a week. The organisation has conducted several other programmes in the past in which many national- and state-level leaders attended," Shoukath said.