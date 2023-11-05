Jailer, inmate injured in separate clashes inside Viyyur prison

Thrissur: In two separate clashes that broke out inside the Viyyur High-Security Prison on Sunday afternoon, a prisoner and a jailer were injured and admitted to a hospital. As per reports, the first clash happened over a complaint about insufficient quantity of food served in the prison.

Sources said two prisoners – Arun and Ranjith – had recently complained to the deputy superintendent about the insufficient quantity of food. The deputy superintendent on Sunday called the duo to his office to know more details about the complaint. During the discussion, the prisoners became agitated and tried to stab Arjun, an assistant prison officer who was present there, using a glass shard.

However, Arjun was saved by the superintendent who immediately pulled his subordinate away from the attackers. Arjun sustained injury to his shoulder bone in the incident and was first admitted to the Thrissur District Hospital and later shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Following the incident, other prisoners who were out of their cells for lunch became agitated and turned against the jailers. Among the agitated prisoners was Kodi Suni, the convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, who damaged a telephone booth – a land phone, its table and a wooden stool. Jail authorities immediately called and informed the Viyyur police station. A team of police officers from nearby prisons in Viyyur immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, a separate fight took place in the kitchen of the high-security cell. An inmate named Jomon, who was on kitchen duty on Sunday, was attacked by three others named Niburaj, Saju and Tajuddeen alleging that the former passed on inside information of the inmates to the jail officials. Jomon was later admitted to the Thrissur district hospital.

Jail officials said the situation was brought under control within minutes. “Necessary action and legal procedures will be taken against the agitators and those who attacked the jailer officials and inmates,” said an official.