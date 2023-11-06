Stray dog attacks girl inside classroom in Palakkad

Palakkad: In a shocking incident, a stray dog barged into a classroom and attacked a girl at Kalladi Abdu Haji Higher Secondary School in Kottopadam here on Monday. Class 6 girl Mihra was mauled by the dog when the teacher was taking class. She was rushed to the nearby hospital with hip injuries. She is out of danger, a doctor confirmed.



The dog dashed into the classroom during the first period. Other students and the teacher had a narrow escape after they managed to drive it away.

According to reports, the dog which showed symptoms of rabies infection attacked other people in the area. Later, some local people beat it to death.

Stray dog attack cases are increasing in Kerala as the government's promises to find a permanent solution to the menace have gone in vain