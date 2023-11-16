Twist in 8-year-old's death from mobile phone explosion, forensics hint at traces of firecracker

Thrissur: Scientific examination has indicated the possibility of a firecracker explosion in the death of an eight-year-old girl at Thiruvilwamala in April, which was initially understood to have been caused by a mobile phone burst.

Analysis of chemicals from the explosion that killed Adithya Sree has revealed traces of Potassium Chlorate and Sulphur.

According to sources, the chemicals are used in the making of crackers, especially to scare wild animals such as boars that stray into farms. The suspicion is that the girl might have bit on a firecracker.

The police have yet to confirm this, but a probe led by the DySP of Kunnamkulam has been launched in light of the fresh development.

Adithya Sree, daughter of Soumya and Ashok Kumar, a former member of Pazhayannur Block Panchayat, had died in the evening of April 24. Her grandmother, who was at home, said the girl had been watching videos on the phone for a long time when the explosion happened.

The surgeon who performed the postmortem had raised a few suspicions based on the depth of the wounds, following which the samples were sent for detailed examination. Adithya Sree had suffered severe injuries on her face while the fingers on her right hand were severed and the palm was broken in the impact. She was a class three student of Christ New Life School, Thiruvilwamala.