Thiruvananthapuram: A criminal gang hacked a youth to death at Karimadom colony here on Tuesday evening. The deceased is identified as Arshad (19), a resident of the same colony.



Manorama News reported that a gang involved in ganja sale are behind the murder. Police nabbed two of the gang members including Dhanush (18) after launching a probe into the case. Apart from Dhanush, all others in the gang of four are minors.

Sources hinted that personal vengeance between the two gangs ended up in the murder.

According to local residents, Arshad and his friends had questioned the criminal gang for selling ganja in the colony. This incident reportedly led to an enmity between the two gangs. Arshad's friends claimed that the accused invited them for conciliatory talks and attacked Arshad without any provocation.

More details are awaited.