Aryadan Foundation never engaged in rebellious activities, says Shoukath

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 25, 2023 04:08 PM IST
Aryadan Shoukath. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A day after receiving a warning from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, C Aryadan Shoukath clarified that the Aryadan Foundation which organised the pro-Palestine rally never initiated any rebellious activities. At the same time, he added that he would consider the KPCC warning with all seriousness. However, he added that there is no change in his stand about the reason behind conducting the pro-Palestine rally. 

KPCC has warned Aryadan Shoukath on Friday for organising a pro-Palestine rally under the banner of Aryadan Foundation on November 4 at Malappuram. Shoukath has defied the warning from the Congress leadership to cancel the rally. A disciplinary committee has been constituted under the leadership of senior Congress leader Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan to inquire about the incident and KPCC has issued a warning following the report from the committee on Friday.  

“Aryadan Foundation has never done any kind of rebellious act within the party. It is my onus to be with the followers of Aryadan Muhammed who have not swayed their loyalty in their hardship. We have approached KPCC regarding the issues within the Congress party in Malappuram. We hope there will be a solution soon”, Aryadan Shoukath said.

“There would not be any kind of restrictions on the activities of the Aryadan Foundation. The organisation will conduct activities hailing the secular and political stand of Aryadan Muhammed,” Shoukath added.  

