Single entry-exit, poor crowd management caused CUSAT stampede

Kochi: It has emerged that the stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) here on Saturday night was caused allegedly by poor crowd management.

The open-air auditorium on the campus, adjacent to the canteen and the Student Amenity Centre, was set to host a music concert by popular playback singer Nikhita Gandhi.

The event, held on the second day of the three-day annual Tech Fest, Dhishna, was restricted with gate passes. Those with a gate pass were provided with a 'Dhishna' black t-shirt.

According to the reports, the gates were opened at 5.30 pm and the invitees were told the gates would close by 7.30 pm.

However, around 7 pm, heavy rain lashed the campus, forcing the people gathered outside to rush into the auditorium that has a roof. In the commotion, people stumbled over the stairs of the auditorium and caused the stampede, said ADGP M R Ajithkumar.



According to the senior police officer, the auditorium was only 'partly full' at the time of the stampede. As per reports, the crowd included those without passes as well. They had gathered outside to watch the event.

It is unclear at this point, how many police officers or security personnel were available on duty to manage the crowd. As per reports, the crowd management was done by students, who organised the event.

What the CUSAT VC said

CUSAT Vice-Chancellor PG Sankaran told the media that the university had informed the police about the programme. However, as Kochi was hosting a home game of Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League, the majority of the police force in the city was busy in and around the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor.

Single entry-exit points

The auditorium, which has a maximum capacity of 2,000, as per a CUSAT source, has a single entry and exit point. “The exit and entry through the same gate led to the stampede,” said municipal councillor Pramod. “As the students were trying to enter through the same gate, those who fell were stomped over by those who rushed in,” he said.

The auditorium has hosted various inter-CUSAT events, including cultural activities, Yoga Day functions and science exhibitions. Last year, a Special Kids' Youth Festival was also hosted at the venue.

Failure of organisers' plan

CUSAT VC Sankaran said that over 2,500 students from the institution were present at the event. Apart from them, local residents and students from nearby colleges were also on the campus at the time of the accident.

According to reports, about 800 people were inside the auditorium at the time of the stampede.

