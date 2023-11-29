Kollam abduction: Man lands in trouble after his face resembles police sketch

Kollam: Kundara native Shajahan landed in trouble after the police's sketch of the suspect in the abduction case of six-year-old Abigel Sara Reji had an eery resemblance to his face. Shajahan himself had to approach Kundara police late on Tuesday night and verify that he was not the person in the sketch. Since he is an accused in ganja and theft cases, police interrogated him and let him go.

He filed a complaint with the police that false information about him being the accused was being spread on social media. He also demanded that the truth be brought out at the earliest. "I am not the accused you are searching for. I have nothing to do with the abduction case. I reached Kundara station to file a complaint after finding out they had come to my place looking for me. They have confiscated my phone. They will return it after checking," said Shajahan.

Yesterday, police prepared a sketch of one of the suspects who is believed to have been in the car in which Abigel was kidnapped. The probe has been focussing on five people who resemble the sketch.

Investigators suspect that a woman is the mastermind behind the crime. Police on Wednesday morning released the sketch of a woman they believe is part of the gang. The suspicion of 'personal feud' being a motive is also getting stronger.

Meanwhile, Abigel's health condition has improved and the police are looking to prepare a new sketch with inputs from the child.

The investigation, at present, revolves around a resident of Chandanathoppu, who is an accused in several criminal cases in Kollam city. According to police, the suspect has previously lived near Ramankulangara. The police also believe the gang must have not left the district and must still be lurking around.