Kollam abduction: Three held from Tamil Nadu; Child says never saw them

Kollam: The police on Friday arrested three including two women and a man from Tamil Nadu's Thenkasi over involvement in the Kollam child abduction case. The three people in police custody are Chathannur native Padmakumar, his wife and daughter, reported Manorama News.



A squad led by the Kollam city police commissioner also seized two vehicles from the accused. According to police, a financial dispute with the six-year-old girl's father ended up in the abduction.

However, sources close to Pooyappally police hinted that the child didn't recognise the people in police custody yet. A team of Pooyappally police reached the girl's residence and showed the photos of the three people who were taken into custody. It is learnt that the child told the cops that she never saw the trio.

Manorama News reported that the probe team traced the three accused in the investigation based on the mobile tower location.

It is learnt that the accused were nabbed from a restaurant in Thenkasi's Puliyara around 2.30 pm on Friday.

The child was kidnapped by a three-member gang in a white car from Kollam's Oyoor on November 27 when she was on the way to a tuition centre along with her brother. She was found abandoned in Ashramam Maidan nearly 21 hours after the abduction.

It is alleged that a fraud related to nurses' recruitment in which the girl's father Reji was involved led to the child's abduction. Meanwhile, Reji rubbished the allegations and asserted that he never came into contact with any Chathannur native.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police have come under fire for lapses in nabbing the accused. Though police have released several sketches of the accused, the child didn't identify it.