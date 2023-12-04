Kollam: Heavy rainfall triggered by a landslide left 32 students and two teachers stranded inside the Achankovil reserve forest here on Sunday. Forest officials confirmed that all these stranded people were rescued by the wee hours of Monday.



Manorama News reported that students and teachers from Clappana school in Karunagapppally who were on a camp as part of the Scout and Guide group activities reached the forest on Sunday morning.They were reportedly camping near the Kottavasal area for the past two days.

The group headed to explore the forest in Thoovalmala hillock to mark the culmination of the camp. But they failed to descend from the hill amid heavy rain. Though forest officials tried to reach the spot on Sunday night, they failed in the mission due to bad weather.

According to reports, the group from the school was taken to the forest by two local guides. The evacuation of these people from the dense forest was a tough task as no vehicle could reach here through the narrow paths.