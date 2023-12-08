Dr Shahana death: Indian Medical Association suspends Ruwise

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Medical Association has suspended the primary membership of Dr EA Ruwise, who is an accused in the death of Dr AJ Shahana.

"Dr. Ruwise E.A, a member of the Indian Medical Association, alleged to be involved in abetment of suicide of a lady doctor pursuing her 2nd year post graduate training surgery, has been arrested by the police under the dowry prohibition act and remanded to Judicial Custody. Considering the very grievous nature of the allegations and arrest, Dr. Joseph Benaven, President, Indian Medical Association, Kerala State Branch hereby suspend Dr. Ruwise E.A, from the membership of IMA pending final decision," a release by the IMA said.

Dr Shahana, a 26-year-old PG student at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, had taken her life after Dr Ruwise, her fiance, and his family demanded an exorbitant dowry ahead of their marriage.

According to Shahana's relatives, Ruwise' family demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car as dowry. Though Shahana's family promised to pay a sum of 50 lakh and 50 sovereigns of gold, the latter did not relent. When Ruwise said that he could not go against his family's wishes, a heartbroken Shahana resorted to the extreme step. Read more: Shahana likely killed self after Ruwais blocked her number: Police

Ruwais was arrested by the police from Karunagappally on Thursday for abetment of suicide and charges under Dowry Prohibition Act. The court has remanded him to custody for 14 days.

Ruwais was also suspended by the principal of the medical college following the allegations. The Kerala government has asked the Director of Women and Child Development to inquire into the incident and submit a report.