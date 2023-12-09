Malayalam
Woman doctor dies while attempting to board moving train

Our Correspondent
Published: December 09, 2023 12:59 PM IST
Dr Sujatha. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A female doctor who tried to board a moving train met with a tragic end after falling into the gap between the train and the platform at Kozhikode railway station on Friday. The deceased is Dr. M Sujatha (54) of Makkanamchery Thazhathu house at Kovoor here.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday around 10:15 am. When Sujatha arrived at the station to travel to Kannur, she found Ernakulam-Kannur Intercity Express started moving slowly. Though she rushed to board the moving train, the Railway Protection Force officials prevented her citing security issues. But when the officials left, she tried again after observing that the train slowed down slightly.

Despite the efforts of passengers and RPF officials to assist her,  she slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform. Though she was promptly removed from the spot and taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, she breathed her last.

Dr. Sujatha sustained severe internal injuries after getting trapped in the gap between the train and the platform. The post-mortem report said that although there were no apparent external injuries, internal bleeding and bone fractures led to her death.

Dr. Sujatha, who was the senior medical officer at Kozhikode Regional Public Laboratory, had relocated to Kannur in June last.

She is survived by her husband P T Sasidharan (scientist, NIELIT, Kozhikode), children: Jayashankar (software engineer, Bengaluru), Jayakrishnan (engineering student, Sweden), and brother Dr. M Suresh (IIT Chennai). 

The funeral will be held at Mankavu crematorium here on Saturday at 3 pm.

