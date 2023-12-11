Missing youth found dead after 5 days in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 25-year-old who had been since five days was found dead at Manjappara here on Monday. The deceased is Chalappurathu Nithin of Nooramthodu, Kannoth, in Kodenchery panchayat. The place where Nithin was found dead is only six kilometres from his area.

As per reports, a youth from the area surrendered before Kodenchery police this evening claiming responsibility for Nithin's death. The accused confessed to murdering him as he suspected his wife was in a relationship with Nithin. While confronting Nithin, the accused beat him up, killing him on the spot. Later, he dumped the body in an isolated area.

Nithin had been missing since December 6. However, the police registered a case only on December 8. Nithin was pursuing a course at Kottakkal Aryavaidyasala. A known tug-of-war player in his village, Nithin left Kottakkal on December 6 to participate in a tug-of-war tournament. He was a member of the New Friends Nooramthodu tug-of-war team, which competes in district and state-level tournaments. The Tug of War Association district committee expressed their condolence.