Kochi: ‘M T Kaalam - Navathi Vandanam’, a felicitation function organised by Manorama Online to honour the legendary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair, as part of his ninetieth birthday celebrations, will take place at Le Meridien Hotel in Kochi at 5 pm on Friday, December 22.

The renowned writer will be honoured by leading Malayalam actors Mammootty and Mohanlal. Top personalities from various fields including film, literature, politics and culture are also invited.

The event will also host various cultural programmes including, a dance performance by actress Sobhana, and a musical show by playback singers Vidhu Pratap and Rajalakshmi. 'Mahasagaram', a play directed by Prasanth Narayanan, compiling different characters from the works of MT will also be staged.

The launch of the audiobook on MT’s works, published by Manorama Books, and the release of ‘MT: Kaalam Kalaathitham’, a book on the writer’s ninetieth birthday celebrations, will also be held.

The event is organised with the support of Joy Alukkas and Muthoot Finance. The entry is limited to the first 600 persons through pre-registration. For details, check www.manoramaonline.com/mt