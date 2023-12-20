Dr Shahana suicide: Being a student is only aspect in favour of Ruwise, HC observes

Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday observed that the chances of bail for Dr E A Ruwise, who is accused of abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, Dr Shahana, were slim to none. The court orally noted that the only aspect in favour of Dr Ruwise was that he is a student.

Dr Shahana, who was a postgraduate surgery student at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, died by suicide, allegedly due to Ruwise backing out of marriage since the dowry demands were not met.

It is alleged that Ruwise's family had demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car from Shahana's family, which the latter could not meet. When the incident came to light, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended Ruwise's medical license for abetting Dr Shahana's suicide.

Ruwise has been charged with the offences under Section 306 IPC (abetment of suicide) and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act (penalty for demanding dowry).

The Single Judge Bench of Justice Gopinath P was of the considered view that certain aspects were clear from the suicide note left by Dr Shahana, including that of Ruwise being aware of her financial background, Live Law reported.

"Reading the suicide note, certain things are clear.. one - you were aware of her financial position. There are eyewitnesses to suggest that when your parents had gone to the house, there were talks regarding financial background. Brother and mother say that. She also tried to contact you on the day she committed suicide. You deleted that message... The only thing in your favour now is that you are a student. For granting bail… your case is that your career should not be destroyed," the court orally observed. The court made the above observations while considering the bail application filed by Ruwise.

The counsel for the petitioner attempted to impress upon the Court that his career and future would be spoilt if he was not granted bail. He further submitted that his laptop, car, and other articles had been seized and that there was no scope for him to interfere with the investigation process.

'Shahana ought to have been more careful'

Significantly, the petitioner's counsel also told the court today that Dr Shahana ought to have been more careful and not resorted to extreme measures such as suicide.

"She is also a postgraduate medical student. She must also be careful. Supreme Court has said in several cases that even if sex is committed on the promise of marriage, it is not rape. Here no such relations were entered into. She is a postgraduate medical student. She is not a minor. She must also be careful when indulging in this type of love. That is my submission that girls ought to be careful", the counsel for Ruwise submitted.

Upon Ruwise's plea for a grant of bail to continue his study alone, even with stringent conditions imposed such as him not leaving the college and hostel premises, the court asked the counsel representing him to find out his chances for being reinstated in the course. The matter has been posted for further consideration on Friday.

(With Live Law inputs)